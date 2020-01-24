There’s a shift happening in the tourism industry.
In 2014, the Tourism Advisory Committee, Economic Development Council and the county commissioners developed three benchmarks for measuring the work of its new tourism organization, Visit Tillamook Coast. Those benchmarks were focused on growth and included yearly visitor spending (an industry standard measurement of how and where people spend money), increase of the Transient Lodging Tax (TLT), and brand awareness. These grow because of effective promotion and a good economy. It was the right decision at the time; everyone wanted the TLT to foster economic vitality. And it has, increasing each year. Off-season numbers have grown nearly 100% since 2014, a significant measure of economic improvement.
Over the past 20 years, especially since the recession began to ease and the economy improve, people started traveling more — a lot more. In some places (such as in Europe), it has created “overtourism,” which means having more visitors than a destination has the capacity to manage.
That has not yet happened here in Tillamook County, although it may seem that way in August! However, that does not mean we just sit by and let overtourism happen. After all, Oregon’s North Coast has always been one of the most visited regions in the state. That’s why Visit Tillamook Coast and the Board of County Commissioners, along with many community members who provided feedback, have refocused efforts from growing tourism to managing tourism.
There are other tourist destinations, particularly places in Europe, that we can thank for addressing these issues 20 years ago, and we can learn from their work. My own experience in graduate school was focused on sustainable tourism, and I had the good fortune to work with researchers and practitioners specializing in that area.
In early 2019, the county contracted with a tourism consultant, David Buerle of Future iQ, who has worked extensively with Travel Oregon and other destinations. Mr. Buerle is internationally known for destination management expertise and provided a way for the commissioners to effectively use the TLT for facilities development. Visit Tillamook Coast has worked with Future iQ previously through two of Travel Oregon’s Destination Management studios, including the North Coast Tourism Management Network, for which we are the coordinating agency.
Also in early 2019, as Visit Tillamook Coast was preparing to become an independent 501(c)(6) organization, I recommended we revise how we measure and think about success. It’s not just about growth; it’s also about community and stewardship. Our new tourism board worked with us to develop a three-year strategic plan focusing on destination management. In consultation with the county, Travel Oregon, industry experts and our board, we have changed how we are measured for success. We call it the “Three R’s:”
Return on Investment: This will measure annual visitor spending, as it is a reflection of the economy and business health. This is a statewide report commissioned by Travel Oregon for each county. But we will dive deeper into how county businesses are impacted; as an example, what percentage of revenue is driven by visitors vs. by locals. I think people will be surprised at the revenue impact visitor spending has on local services. This measurement will be about the value tourism brings to our economic vitality.
Return on Relationships: This will measure deliverables that foster partnerships, help with workforce training and business assistance, community funding, and other programs that benefit our county. Examples are sponsorships, advisory services, Guest Service Gold and Certified Interpretive Guide training, and our tourism grant program, which over the last five years has awarded $500,000 to organizations and businesses.
Return on Responsibility: This also is measured by deliverables, but is primarily a long-term effort because it’s about affecting visitor behaviors (and in some cases, local behaviors) about stewardship, volunteerism, and providing information that helps encourage people into caring for our coast, whether they are Oregonians or from a far-off land. One visible way we will do this is through wayfinding and interpretive signage, which gives communities the opportunity to share with visitors the things we care about: our landscape, waterways, beaches, forests, farms, culture and community. We will coordinate our stewardship messaging efforts with the North Coast Tourism Management Network, a collaboration with Clatsop County and Travel Oregon, which is taking a regional approach to destination management.
In summary, we are here to support our tourism-related businesses and community organizations that bring so much benefit to our county in tax base, employment, stewardship and planned development. But we’re refocusing on how we do that. And I’ll be measuring effectiveness along with the community.
