In this little town you will find hard working men and women. One can easily see that there is a fighting spirit here. Blue collar families have built this place we call home. This home holds many people with calloused hands from logging to farming, its our towns backbone. Grit is in our DNA and giving up does not appear to be an option.
We are all facing worldly challenges that make 2008 look like a vacation. From political battles and a pandemic, to landslides and burnt trees. Not forgetting flooding and storms that have tested everyones’ roofs and foundations. There is no person left unaffected by these events. We face a time of change and challenge.
When these issues arise what is your go to coping method? Binge eat, shop, escapism? Or a power through heads on approach? Turning to family or prayer? I personally have dabbled in all of these options. Some being clearly better than others. Doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity. But what if we did the same thing with a different mindset. Would our outcome be any different or how we handle challenges?
Having a growth mindset will affect the outcome. Carol Dweck wrote a best seller on this topic. To sum the book up, people face struggles. How they behave shows their mindset and the effect on the outcome of their goals. How many times have you doubted yourself? Saying things like “It will never change” or “I just can’t.” These things have ran through my mind more than I care to remember. When we choose to correct our mindset, we are allowing for a new possible outcome.
A growth mindset requires embracing challenges and endurance when faced with setbacks. Understand that effort is vital to success. Take feedback and failure as an opportunity for growth. Learn from others success and find inspiration in their achievements. Know that everyone is on their own path and not in a competition. Allow yourself to be open to new things, especial when working on goals. When working on goals have the big picture in mind but break the dream down to smaller obtainable goals so you can experience the joy.
When old habits arise change how you speak to yourself. I can’t, to I will try another way. This is good enough, to I will do my best. This is too hard, to this will take some time and effort. I give up, to I won’t give up. Forgive yourself when faced with setbacks. Reflect on why there was failure and learn from the mistake. Practice mindfulness and gratitude when there is an urge to engage in past unhealthy behavior. Instead of shopping go through what you have. Alternative to binge eating invest your time in a relaxing activity. I still struggle with these coping strategies but I know they work and I am still learning. I hope you are too.
