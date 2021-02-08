Mental health maintenance is important for people of all ages. This is because mental health can play a big part of a person’s life affecting actions, physical health, sleep patterns, social interactions, behaviors, and how we handle stressful situations.
The following is a list of things that you may want to consider to maintain your mental health.
Resilience: Resilience is a word that describes an individual’s capability to recover from difficult situations such as a pandemic, loss, conflict, disaster, or illness. You can think of resilience like a rubber band being stretched. When the rubber band is released, it returns to its original state. In this column I am using the rubber band as an analogy of a person experiencing a difficult time. Once the difficult time passes, the person can resume to a life that is familiar. There are many ways you can build your resilience, such as: being positive, volunteering, practicing mindfulness, learning new skills, and building meaningful connections with others.
Physical Health: Maintaining your physical health can make you feel better. Examples include: eating healthy foods, drinking water, exercising, getting routine health screenings, wearing sunscreen, and getting enough sleep.
Mental Health Services: Mental health services are provided by a mental health professional. These services may help a person in the following ways: reduce anxiety, improve mood, improve communication skills, improve ability to and manage stress. If you are interested in locating a mental health service provider. I would recommend reviewing the Tillamook Best of Health special feature, this can be found on the Headlight Herald website.
Emotional support: Talking with someone you trust can improve your mood, reduce stress, and can provide you with emotional support. Everyone can benefit from having a person that they can go to when they need to talk. Some people to consider: family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, counselors, faith leader, or another trusted person.
Support Group: Support groups are facilitated group meetings that allow people to connect with others with similar life experiences. In a support group individuals can share information, discuss experiences, express feelings, and build a sense of community. Health care agencies periodically offer support group services. Consider Tillamook Family Counseling Center at (503)842-8201 or (800) 962-2851 and Adventist Health Tillamook at (503) 842-4444.
Coping Strategies: These strategies can be used as tools that can help you manage current stress while preparing you for future stress. Examples of stress coping strategies include: journal writing, breathing exercises, mindfulness, yoga, and art.
