Dear Tillamook County Democrats,
We are losing a significant leader with the resignation of David McCall as our Chair. I have thought long and hard about the future of the Tillamook County Democrats, one which he and I have both had a stake in building with many of you since 2016. When I attended my first meeting in 2016 to announce that I had been elected to serve as a DNC delegate from Tillamook County, there were only a few folks in the room. Little by little, Democrats from all over the county started coming out of the woodwork to get involved in the wake of Trump’s election.
A small handful of volunteers began to build up committees and recruit PCPs, knock doors and write letters to the editor. Since then, we have accomplished many things and many of the steps we wanted to take to develop this organization are underway. We have developed at both the county and state level to become a Democratic County Party that is known for being small but mighty, always striving to be better, for growing, and for staying true to our values. There is still a lot of growth that needs to happen, but let me be the first to say that I am SO PROUD to have been a part of this formative chapter, and you should be too. There is so much to celebrate.
It is now up to all of us to decide the future of the Tillamook County Democrats. Where will we go? What is possible? How can we rally the voters for the urgent change needed in 2020? How can we be sure that we elect real Democrats who will fight for our values once in office? I know that I don’t need any reminders about what is at stake. Everyday, I am confronted with images of infants being ripped from their parents arms, and I read about detainees molested or denied water and medical care. New headlines abound, with constant illegal actions coming from the White House. We stand on the brink of war in the Middle East. Everything we value as Americans and as Democrats is under attack.
This is why (as many of you already know) I have taken a HUGE job working directly to help serve immigrant and refugee communities during this time of constant crisis. It is nearly impossible for me to say the following, as my heart is deeply invested in the Tillamook County Democrats, (and I count many of you as family members who have watched own children as they grow up,) but I can no longer serve in a public leadership role for the Tillamook County Democrats.
My work this year prohibits me from certain political activities and creates a myriad of conflicts of interest. I do not think I would be able to serve our Party well given this. As we have recently been advised by our legal staff in my work position, I am restricted from participating in many activities due to: potential legal conflicts, our funding sources and work with Census Bureau, and further (political) conflicts of interest. We are expected to be under intense scrutiny, under the microscope. These constraints would prevent me from being an effective Chair and would jeopardize the work I am doing. For this reason, I have resigned from the Mark Gamba for Congress campaign and now resign from the Tillamook County Democrats as well.
I do want to note that this has been a heart-wrenching decision. I took many factors into account, including my own personal capacity and scope of what can be accomplished during this time of political crisis, and did not make this decision lightly. I hope that we can identify someone with the capacity to give the Tillamook County Democrats full attention, which is what is needed to launch us into 2020. There is a reason that so many of the Party leadership positions tend to be held by retirees, as more and more working-class folks find it hard to balance the demands of work life, personal life and volunteerism. David and I are working to fill the role in the coming days/weeks, including meeting with several folks. I will miss you all, but will not be a stranger to meetings, just to leadership. I will work behind the scenes to make sure we fill in as many gaps as possible.
So... it is with a bittersweet goodbye as your Vice Chair that I must bow out alongside David. It has been my pleasure to serve as your Vice Chair, your State Central Committee Delegate, your Congressional District 5 Delegate, elected Platform and Resolutions delegate, and the (DPO) Vice Chair of the Platform & Resolutions Committee.
