To my knowledge, Tom has never held elective office in municipal government, been a Budget Officer for a governmental entity and developed a Budget, secured or administered any grants or loans from State or Federal agencies related to the construction of municipal infrastructure, developed any City Master Plans or managed the unique requirements associated with municipal construction projects. He is not a licensed as a Realtor as resident Mr. Will Stone is, has no certification as a commercial real estate appraiser and is not a licensed structural engineer.
Tom is an accomplished architect who has the luxury of advocating for his passionately held views knowing that he can do so without having to pay for their implementation as a non resident of Manzanita.
I offer the following rebuttal to Tom’s 4 points.
Property Purchase. There is no future park identified on the Underhill property on any City “Facility Needs” plan nor is there any analysis by the City documenting that the area is appropriate for a park. Further, the City did not mention to the community it planned to develop a park on this site when it was contemplating its purchase. These after the fact “benefits” that have suddenly materialized after the property purchase are attempts to put lipstick on the pig.
The Public Facilities Advisory Committee recommended including a 299 sq. ft. “emergency hub” in its various new build options that it submitted to the City Council. When did the City in giving its reasons for purchasing the Underhill property or since receiving the PFAC recommendations conclude that Manzanita taxpayers would now be solely responsible for funding a regional evacuation facility for 1500+ people on this site?
Workforce housing was eliminated by the PFAC as unrealistic and the City Council has never disputed that recommendation nor mentioned it as an option for the site. You know that Tom so why include this as a benefit of the property purchase or is this simply more lipstick?
The City already owns the Classic Street right of way. It did not have to purchase the Underhill property to create this opportunity and the City can extend this street whenever the need develops and has the funds to do so. You characterize Classic Street as a “very needed N-S arterial thru street”. Classic Street will never meet the criteria to be classified as an arterial street.
Alternate Reuse of Existing School. I have worked in construction for several years, was the Building Official for the City of Tillamook where I received training to qualify for certification as a State Building Inspector. I received a Graduate Assistantship from Portland State University where I graduated with a MS in Urban and Regional Economic Planning. I have been the City Planner for 4 Oregon cities and the Budget Officer for 2 of those cities. I have been acquainted with the Underhill building for 40 years including extensive inspection of the building over the past year and I find no compelling objective reasons as to why the structure can not be repurposed. I do not have any anecdotal insect attack stories but both the architect who worked with the PFAC for 4 months and structural engineer for WRK who inspected the building said it could be repurposed including being brought up to a Class 3 seismic rating.
Construction Costs, Bond Levies. This section is a confused set of statistics combined with opinion and wishful thinking. Bottom line, why should we care what taxpayers in other cities are paying to reside in their community or what part time residents will pay in Manzanita for a new City Hall. You can try to spin the numbers but unless the City’s consultants are incompetent, their findings conclude that the building and land for this project will cost citizens an estimated $12 -14 million dollars once everything is completed. If you want to do a financial analysis Tom, at least use the assumptions and costs that have been presented to the community by the consultants that the City has paid to investigate and advise on these issues.
Other Benefits Than “City Hall and Police Station”. How about the benefit of slowing this rush to construct this Council’s legacy or showcase project and creating a 31 year tax burden on every Manzanita property owner. How about doing some strategic financial and project planning over the next 3-4 years and building a facility that I believe we can do without any property tax bond.
During the year that you sat in on the PFAC Committee meetings, you consistently mentioned various “other funding elements” that could be used for this project. No one restrained you from pursuing how these funds could be used for this project and yet you were not able to show the City how a single one of your funding ideas were applicable to this project.
An expert is by some definitions the individual who comes from out of town, gives their advice and then leaves before the consequences of their advice is realized. I do not claim to be an expert but rather someone with some knowledge of the subjects under discussion and I do live here.
Randy Kugler is a former Manzanita city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.