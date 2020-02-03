January 2020 marks the 10-year anniversary of TBCC moving onto our new campus here on Third Street. What an exciting decade it has been for the college. We are kicking off this new decade with enrollments up again over last year and a 12-percent growth in enrollment over the past two years.
Our new welding program has full classes, we are offering Physics for the first time ever, and Chemistry for the first time in many years. We are planning new career-technical programs in Healthcare and Agricultural Technology. We will be finalizing a Facilities Master Plan this spring that will detail our plans for new and expanded facilities to address space needs for the next 10-20 years. We will be reaching back out to the community this spring and summer to detail those plans.
We are also addressing needs in our transfer programs which is the other main focus of community colleges. We just held our annual Transfer Days event at the college. Representatives from universities throughout Oregon visited and provided our transfer and high school students with information on how to transfer seamlessly from TBCC to a university. Going to a community college for the first two years before transferring to a university saves students thousands of dollars and allows them to stay local for those first two years and make a smooth transition from high school to a college environment.
In addition, high school seniors graduating in Tillamook County have access to our First Class Scholar and Oregon Promise programs, which cover most to all of tuition in their first two years, saving even more money. And, community colleges in Oregon are working closely with the public universities to ensure that the credits obtained at community colleges will all count toward their chosen major at the university.
In addition, we are now able to offer our main transfer degree, the Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer, completely online! This will allow students to complete their transfer degree, which is accepted by all Oregon public universities, without having to take any classes on campus. An online option such as this can be a huge benefit to a student who works full time while attending school.
Spring term registration begins Feb. 24. Come in now to start working with an advisor in Student Services that can help you with all the details of applying so you can be ready to get started. It truly is an exciting time at TBCC and we look forward to continuing to serve you.
