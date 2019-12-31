It has been a busy holiday season since the last newsletter! I wanted to give a quick recap of what we’ve been up to, as well as what’s still yet to come. We had a busy few days during November’s Legislative Days (November 18-20), and we have also been hard at work getting legislation ready for the 2020 short legislative session.
We celebrated Thanksgiving as a state and nation, I had an opportunity to visit Tillamook for their tree lighting ceremony, and I also attended the legislative academy put on by the Council of State Governments West (CSG West) with three of my legislative colleagues. It’s been an exciting few weeks!
Short Legislative Session
First, let’s get down to business! I know many of you probably have your sights set on what to expect in the 2020 short legislative session coming up in February.
My first bill is an idea meant to increase access to health care in rural Oregon. As many people know, nurse practitioners have a lot of flexibility in Oregon to practice and provide services to patients within their scope of practice. Physician assistants (PA’s) are able to provide similar services, and have just as much education to provide similar primary care. As legislation to provide more flexibility for nurse practitioners went forward in Oregon, however, PA’s were not given the same flexibility.
Healthcare
Our bill seeks to give physician assistants that same type of freedom by streamlining the requirements and paperwork—effectively cutting the red tape that often hampers professionals from being able to practice is rural and frontier areas. If the bill passes, it will definitely provide a benefit to areas like District 32 by expanding access to primary care.
The second bill seeks to create equity among working people engaged In state projects. When the state employs workers directly, there is a given standard for those employees in terms of both wages and benefits—something that is both market-driven, as well as part of the bargaining process with labor unions. It’s always been problematic for me, however, to know that while the State of Oregon might agree to high standards for those directly employed—those who work indirectly for the state on government projects or as contractors often times do not benefit from the same type of standards in wages, health coverage, and retirement.
That just doesn’t seem right. If you’re engaged in a government project, you should be paid fairly and along the same standards that the State of Oregon sets for its own employees who are directly employed. Establishing standards through this legislative concept for contractors to offer their own employees will, if passed, ensure equity among those engaged in services meant to benefit the citizens of Oregon. I anticipate an uphill fight on this one—but will do everything I can to make sure it makes it out of the short session.
Finally, I know that many of you have questions about the likelihood of some of the more controversial topics that were discussed in the last legislative session. While I have heard that some of those will return in the short session (namely, climate change legislation)—we won’t know until the week following Jan. 17 exactly which bills have been filed. I’ll keep you posted and look forward to hearing your thoughts.
Thanksgiving!
My hope is that everyone in district and throughout the state had a marvelous Thanksgiving this year. I believe, as Americans, we have so much to be thankful for. As Oregonians, we especially do. This last year yielded a $1 billion dollar per year investment into our K-12 education system through the Student Success Act, including millions more for school districts on the North Coast, a Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance program, and a guarantee that renters cannot be evicted from their homes without cause.
I was thankful to be given the opportunity to help someone else through the gift of life by donating a kidney, and was absolutely overwhelmed by the good thoughts that came my way from my neighbors and voices throughout the state. And—of course, the food on Thanksgiving!
It’s important to remember, however, that not everyone has family or friends to celebrate with on Thanksgiving. I was reminded of that ever so clearly this year when I chose to spend my Thanksgiving afternoon helping serve a Thanksgiving meal to those in need with the organization Riverfolk.
Alongside numerous volunteers, which included Bruce Jones and Arlene LaMear (the mayor and former mayor of Astoria, respectively), we spent the afternoon dishing up a traditional Thanksgiving meal to those with no food or no place to go.
It was truly a humbling experience, and one that I would encourage everyone to try at least once. There is no greater gift than helping others—and for me, helping out in this way was truly invaluable to be reminded of how much need there is, even in a country of plenty. Though it’s a big issue to tackle, it is my hope that all of us together can continue to work to ensure that everyone has food to eat and a community to welcome them.
Many of you in District 32 are passionate about forestry, and this is a great chance to get involved! The Oregon Department of Forestry will host an additional public input and Q&A session on the draft revised Western Oregon State Forest Management Plan in Salem. These will serve as opportunities for interested Oregonians to ask questions and provide input to project staff prior to finalizing the draft revised plan.
I will be hosting a series of constituent listening sessions in January. The Tillamook listening session has been changed from Five Rivers Coffee to the Tillamook Bay Community College. I sincerely hope you can stop by and chat.
Sunday, January 5, 2020, 10 a.m.-noon
Tillamook Bay Community College Room 214
4301 3rd St, Tillamook, OR 97141
