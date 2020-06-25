I am proud to live in the United States of America where I am able to have the freedom to make choices. When election time comes around, my husband and I make time when we can sit at the dining room table uninterrupted to discuss the current candidates and issues before us. We do not always agree on the same issues, but, as adults, we agree to disagree, recognizing each individual is allowed to have their own opinion. We look at both sides of issues and make our decision after consulting the Voter’s Guide and also check voting records of candidates (if available), websites and media coverage regarding a candidate’s position or issue to be voted as law. Even if the issue does not pass or the candidate does not win or retain their position, I know that people have cast their ballots and the decision of the majority has won. It’s over. There are state and county regulations in place for checks and balances.
In the coming weeks, the voters of Garibaldi will be tasked with voting on a recall issue regarding a member of the city council. There are always two sides to every story. I am asking to you to look at all the facts related to this recall.
Did you see the actual petition with the charges related to the issue? Were you shown the payment history before you signed the petition for recall, or did you take the persons word for it that all the information was accurate? I would suggest that you check all the facts before you vote.
I personally heard the information presented to a citizen about why the person should be recalled. The petitioners going door to door claimed Paul Daniels either “is not paying his fair share” or “he has not paid his System Development (SDC) fees.” I looked at his payment history against the terms of his contract with the city, resolution 2017-05. There is current debate over the merits of this resolution, but the council voted to accept it in April 2017. The council is a legislative body that is entrusted with making those decisions for the city. The council was tasked with performing due diligence in the matter, and they had all the information available at that meeting as evidenced by the Council Meeting packet from April 2017 which is on the City website. The documents under debate are included in that packet. Make an appointment at City Hall and look at the information for yourself. The fees are being paid according to the contract, and while the payment is not due until October, it has been paid at the first of every year, so he’s actually paying eight or nine months in advance. So why are people being told information to the contrary?
Another argument is that the SDC fees are not accurate. According to the resolution, they are clearly stated in the attachment and it was approved. Check the meeting minutes of the City Council in the council packet from May 2017. Councilor Bud Shattuck moved to adopt the resolution and it was voted in unanimously. Why is no one protesting that another contract regarding SDC fees is half of what Mr. Daniels is paying? Why the fixation on only one individual and contract? If there was a problem with the transaction, why did no one speak up sooner? There is an appeal process, but it is well past the 60-day window.
Then there is Paula Tucker’s letter dated May 2, 2020 that was sent out to everyone in town. She alleges Blake Lettenmeier was not paid for his time spent last year on Mr. Daniels’ first proposal. How would she have a clue about Blake’s pay and what his job entails?
She finishes the letter accusing Mr. Daniels of receiving impartial treatment due to the City Manager’s involvement with a Tillamook County Housing Task Force. The task force was formed in conjunction with CARE in 2015 and created a document entitled “Creating a Healthier Housing Market in Tillamook County.” It was easy to find on Google and was published in March of 2017. With their research completed, the group dissolved. Where did Ms. Tucker find that information? I didn’t even see his name listed among the participants.
All I am asking is for you to check the facts. Many people have a computer in their hands by way of their phones. Look up the information for yourselves. We are constantly being bombarded, during this pandemic, with so many different opinions and stories all claiming to be the only truth.
Have you asked Paul Daniels for his side of the story? Even in a court of law, an accused person is innocent until proven guilty.
Don’t drink the Kool-Aid before you ask what’s in it. Look at the documentation for yourself.
