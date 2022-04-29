In this month’s Dispatch from the WAVE, I’m excited to share about the opening of the TCTD propane fueling facility that was constructed at the District’s operations center. Over the past several years, TCTD has been exploring different clean air fuel alternatives. In discovery, due to cost constraints and fuel distribution limitations, converting the fleet to propane powered vehicles was determined to be the most advantageous option for Tillamook County.
Tillamook County residents are going to experience countless benefits from the District’s conversion of fleet to propane. We are focusing our short-term efforts to convert the Dial-A-Ride fleet of gasoline powered vans and small buses to propane. The District has begun this conversion with the recent purchase of 4 propane powered vehicles.
Immediate benefits to the environment will be a 20% percent reduction in nitrogen oxide, a 60% reduction in carbon monoxide and a 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Also, the District’s cost for propane fuel is 50% less than gasoline. Next year, with just the 4 propane powered vehicles in the fleet we expect to have a fuel cost savings of $27,000. Additionally, the District anticipates that by using cleaner burning fuel the costs to maintain the fleet will also have a cost savings.
With construction of the fueling facility, the District made the strategic decision to own the pumps that will be used in dispensing fuel. With this, TCTD will earn greenhouse gas credits and for every gallon of propane dispensed into vehicles, the District will earn 12 cents per gallon. TCTD has selected Blue Star Gas as its propane gas supplier who is the only renewable propane gas provider in Oregon.
Each month TCTD will report the fuel dispensed to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) who will calculate the credits earned by the District at the end of each reporting period. TCTD will then accumulate credits and will convert these accumulated credits into cash that can be used as local matching funds for grants in purchasing new vans and buses in the future.
TCTD’s goal is to begin replacing the diesel fuel powered buses with propane powered buses in the near future. In doing this, there will be greater benefits to both the environment and the District. The District is currently working with ODOT and a consultant to develop vehicle specifications to begin submitting orders to purchase buses. Current national supply chain issues have adversely affected the bus manufacturing industry.
I also want to include a big “Thank You” to our team of 37 drivers that keep all TCTD vehicles rolling. On March 18 we celebrated National Driver Appreciation Day and thank everyone who participated in our Facebook shout-outs, acknowledging drivers who go above and beyond to serve our customers.
As always, you can learn about current District happenings and find our service schedules on our website at www.TillamookBus.com and on Facebook at @TillamookBus.
