In this month’s edition of Dispatch from the WAVE, I wanted to take a moment to highlight our Dial-A-Ride services, recap the changes we made to this program during the last year, and share our plans for future expansion of the service.
On July 1, 2021, we implemented a new base-plus-mileage fare system for Dial-A-Ride and expanded its availability to allow trips from any location to any destination within Tillamook County. Under the old system, rides were restricted to destinations within a single “zone” within Tillamook County (North County, Central County, and South County) or from any zone to downtown Tillamook for medical purposes only.
Our new system allows trips to be taken to and from any destination within Tillamook County. You can now schedule a Dial-A-Ride to get from Manzanita to Neskowin, Oceanside to the Forest Center, or anywhere in between. This on-demand service is available to anyone in Tillamook County for $4.00 for the first 5 miles, then just 50 cents per mile for additional miles. Want to go from Beaver to the Tillamook Coliseum Theater? This roughly 14.8 mile one-way trip would cost $8.50 ($4.00 base fare plus 9 additional miles at 50 cents per mile). Prior to the new fare system, this trip wouldn’t have been possible through our on-demand service.
Since implementation, we’ve seen significant changes in the types and lengths of trips being taken using the Dial-A-Ride service. Prior to the new policy, about 90% of all trips were about 5 miles in length. Only 4% of trips were greater than 5 miles, due largely to the one-zone restriction. (The rest of the trips were for medical purposes). Today, about 67% of trips are longer than 5 miles and ridership has increased by more than 20%, despite the continued impact of the COVID pandemic. This shows that we are now serving more people in more meaningful ways, while ensuring that we are working towards our mission of sustainable transit services.
We anticipate additional expansions for Dial-A-Ride in the future. New technology is making it possible to efficiently service less population dense, rural areas through on-demand services in complement to traditional fixed route (IE, bus) services. This technology will also assist the District in deploying on-demand drivers in a more efficient manner, especially in face of a continued nation-wide driver shortage. We are looking forward to adding evening and weekend hour Dial-A-Ride services as we continue to integrate this new technology and expand our driver family.
A few final notes- we implemented a new bus schedule on January 23, which included several additional trips each day. You can find information on our new bus schedule, as well as more information about Dial-A-Ride services, at www.TillamookBus.com. Finally, we are excited to be celebrating our 25th year of Service in 2022 and are excited to share plans of our festivities in the coming months. As always, you can stay up to date with District happenings by following our Facebook page @TillamookBus.
