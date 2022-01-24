I’m very excited to introduce Dispatch from the WAVE, Tillamook County Transportation District’s new monthly update in the Headlight Herald. We have a lot of exciting news to share this year and are pleased to kick off our series by announcing a new bus schedule that went into effect on January 23, 2022. This schedule has reinstated many services that had been temporarily suspended beginning in September 2021.
TCTD is happy to share that we are again offering 4 roundtrips per day between Tillamook and Lincoln City, and between Tillamook and Manzanita/Cannon Beach. We also added back an additional roundtrip between Tillamook and Oceanside daily and expanded our new Port Run route to 4 trips daily. The District is also happy to announce that Dial-A-Ride has increased driver resources, meaning that more daily trips will be possible. Information on the new schedule is available on our website at www.TillamookBus.com.
These service reinstatements are the outcome of the District’s recruitment of 9 additional drivers over the past few months. We credit our hiring surge to a hiring and retention bonus plan that was made possible by a temporary amendment to the Oregon Pay Equity Act; funding available from the American Recovery Plan; and a negotiated agreement with our employee union. These new recruits are completing the District’s driver training program and will graduate the professional training program about the time the new schedule goes into effect.
We are very appreciative that these 9 new drivers have chosen to become a part of the TCTD family and are delighted to be starting a new year out with many familiar faces who have been Driving the WAVE for many years. The effort our drivers have made since the beginning of the pandemic, and especially since this past summer, have been truly monumental. Because of their commitment to serving the community and their willingness to pitch in extra working hours and days, we were able to keep the WAVE rolling without the dramatic service reductions many of our neighboring transportation districts continue to experience.
I’d also like to thank our community for your continued support through these difficult times. We know schedule changes can have a significant impact on your ability to get to work, school, church, medical appointments, and other daily necessities. Rest assured that meeting your needs in a reliable, sustainable way is the topmost priority for the District, and that we are already at the drawing board designing ways to further expand service in the coming months. We are continuing to recruit additional drivers, and expect to reinstate two additional daily roundtrips between Tillamook and Cannon Beach beginning in May, along with other exciting service enhancements that are in the works.
2022 is an exciting year for the District, as we look forward to celebrating our 25th year of providing service to Tillamook County. It only seemed fitting to begin this year with restoring services to all of you. Please stay tuned for our next Dispatch from the WAVE as we introduce plans for our anniversary celebrations, announce further service expansions, and more. You can also stay up-to-date with District happenings by following our Facebook page @TillamookBus.
