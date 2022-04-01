This past month there has been a lot of buzz around town about the trolley that TCTD recently acquired. In this month’s edition of Dispatch from the WAVE, I want to share the District’s current and future plans for the trolley- now affectionately known as Holly the Trolley.
It’s been a long-held desire of mine to bring a trolley to Tillamook County. There’s just something about a trolley that brings a smile to your face- in fact, that’s how Holly got her name. When our team member Danielle was driving Holly from her original home in Coos County to Tillamook County, Danielle said she was greeted with four hours of non-stop smiles and waves. She nicknamed the trolley Holly because she made everyone “holly jolly”, and the name has stuck!
For the immediate future, TCTD is looking forward to using the trolley in community parades and as one of the vehicles providing service for the summer’s Pacific City Free Shuttle program (this will be the fifth year of the PC Shuttle program- more to come on that in a future article!)
Over the years, TCTD has continually received requests from throughout the community for shuttle services for both public and private events. The District has generally been unable to participate in these requests because of the Federal Transit Authority’s Charter Policy that governs how publicly-funded vehicles can be used.
Prior to the pandemic, TCTD staff learned of some coastal California transportation agencies who had worked to revise their Charter Policies to provide much-needed shuttle services in their rural communities. Now that the pandemic isn’t taking up quite so much of our time and resources to manage, we’ve been able to refocus on updating our Charter Policy. We hope to finalize these changes in the next few months.
Once our new Charter Policy takes effect, TCTD will be pleased to make Holly the Trolley available for rentals for public and private events. The exact details of our rental policy are still being worked out but will mean that Holly and her trusty driver will be available for weddings, community events, conferences, and other rental requests.
Our long-term plans will be to expand our trolley fleet and make “Tillamook County Trolleys” available to meet the needs and requests of groups throughout Tillamook County. TCTD is hard at work developing branding for this new enterprise for the District, and we can’t wait to have Holly and the eventual rest of our fleet rolling down the streets soon.
I also want to include a big Thank You to our team of 37 drivers that keep all TCTD vehicles rolling. On March 18 we celebrated National Driver Appreciation Day, and thank everyone who participated in our Facebook shout-outs, acknowledging drivers who go above and beyond to serve our customers.
As always, you can learn about current District happenings and find our service schedules on our website at www.TillamookBus.com and on Facebook at @TillamookBus.
