In this month’s Dispatch from the WAVE, Tillamook County Transportation District mourns the loss of General Manager, Douglas Pilant.
Mr. Pilant’s career began out of the University of Idaho where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geography.
From there, he began working in transportation at Rogue Valley Transit District in Medford, OR where he started his 35-year career in transportation.
In both Oregon and California, Doug found great success managing, operating, and planning within various transportation entities. He eventually landed in Tillamook, OR around January 2012, putting his dedication and efforts into the Tillamook County Transportation District, shaping the organization the success that it is today.
Doug had countless plans for the District and always made sure that our community would continue to be better than we were yesterday. There are many projects that he brought to the district which is now some of our best implemented services such as: an NEMT brokerage (NW Rides), expanded Dial-A-Ride and micro-transit zones within Tillamook County, introduction of the Pacific City Free Shuttle, and sold Business Energy Tax Credits for the District. In recent months, Doug spearheaded efforts to obtain a beautiful trolley for TCTD, while helping the District adopt new software and programs to enable the District to provide intercity transit services 7 days a week.
During the pandemic Doug continued to grow the District while working behind the scenes to improve standards of living for Tillamook County residents through access to transportation. In 2020 he was honored with the Outstanding Manager award from the Oregon Transit Association, and in 2021 led the District as it received a Community Hero award from the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association.
Doug also had a big part in NWOTA (Northwest Oregon Transit Association) where he not only served as chair, but he also helped grow the organization.
Doug wasn’t just the General Manager of the District but he was also a beloved friend and family to so many.
He always had a smile on his face everywhere he went and all of us in the office will miss his freshly baked homemade sourdough bread at our weekly meetings.
Doug meant so much not only to this district but he meant the world to this community, and we will forever be grateful for all that he has done.
Tillamook County Transportation District will be holding a memorial service for Douglas Pilant on Friday, August 5th. For more information, please contact us at 503-815-8283 or email nzuercher@TillamookBus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.