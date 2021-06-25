The 2020-2021 school year will be talked about for many years to come. No matter what philosophy one may have about COVID, it now has a place in history. This year will be discussed in future history classes, and parents and grandparents will share stories of The Pandemic. Students will share personal experiences with social distancing, masks and Zoom meetings. Some stories will be of struggles and disappointment, and some will be of innovation and achievement.
The story I want to share is through my lens as the superintendent of Tillamook School District. My story is a simple one of appreciation, gratitude, and thankfulness. The staff of Tillamook School District has shown a tremendous amount of grit during this past year. For that, I want to express a heartfelt thank you! Teachers have continually found strength; in each other, in students and in the community. Each day, and believe me each day changed on a regular basis, teachers showed up and provided students with an opportunity to learn and grow. Social emotional support and academics were the focus day in and day out for students. Cafeteria staff provided nutritious meals every school day since the March 13, 2020 school closure announcement. Bus drivers and transportation department staff continued with daily bus routes to deliver meals and when students returned to the buildings brought them in safely. Custodial staff took on more responsibility than normal day to day operations and cleaning duties. Not being certain how to best mitigate the COVID virus, extra cleaning precautions were done without question. Maintenance and grounds crews pitched in as needed and continued to improve facilities and maintain the grounds. Secretarial staff demonstrated great flexibility and took on duties never before expected of them. Instructional Assistants jumped in without hesitation to serve meals, assist with cleaning, learn new teaching platforms, and connect with families. The Board of Directors continued to support the district and staff and balanced the needs for all. Administrators led their respective buildings and focused on supporting staff to offer access and opportunities, while also balancing safety protocols. Tillamook Virtual Academy offered an incredible option for some students and families. I want you all to know that not a day went by that I did not notice your efforts and feel your frustrations. For all you have done, thank you.
As a district, we were able to offer many memorable opportunities for students. Field trips, athletics, Charity Drive, Homecoming, Outdoor School, senior dinner, and graduation 2021. Congratulations to the graduates! These successes were above and beyond the normal teaching load. As we kept the focus on students, we were able to do all of this in spite of the constraints from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority. For these, and so many more successes that occurred outside of the teaching assignments, thank you.
I would also like to thank the parents and the Tillamook community. Your support during this challenging time was crucial for our district and staff. This was not easy for anyone. We made mistakes, made improvements and made more mistakes; and we are ready to make more improvements. I am confident that we have demonstrated how to face adversity and keep a growth mindset. With the focus on our students, together we have persevered and have brought the school year to a close. And now we move on! Looking forward to working with all of you in the year to come.
