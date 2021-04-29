The rhythmic clanging of shovels mixed with the ting of rain on a tin hardhat is the opening tune to most cold winter days planting trees. It is one of the toughest and most rewarding parts of working as a forester. I would argue it is one of the most crucial parts of sustainable forestry as well. Reforestation allows our society to continually harvest and regrow a supply of timber while maintaining a healthy environment. With Arbor Day right around the corner, I thought I’d share a little bit about my experience with tree planting.
As a forester for Stimson Lumber, I find people are often surprised that we plant trees in winter. It’s cold and wet on the Oregon Coast, which can be unpleasant but in winter trees are dormant and thus resist the stresses of planting much better than when they are busy growing. Cold, wet weather also helps to keep seedling roots moist during planting. Exposed roots in warm, dry weather can kill a seedling within minutes. This why our planting season usually runs between December and April and we keep a close eye on the weather.
The number of trees we plant varies year to year. This year our company will plant over 1 million seedlings in Oregon. We start planning a reforestation project years in advance. Two years before planting, we acquire seed and contract with a nursery to produce baby trees. Seedlings are selected and nurtured to match a specific site so they can be as successful as possible. This includes matching tree species, physical features, and even genetics. Every year we plant mixtures of western hemlock, Sitka spruce, western red cedar, noble fir, and Douglas fir.
Planting trees is tough work. The rough terrain makes machine planting impossible so all planting is done by hand. It is amazing how fast a planter can plant. Depending on the terrain and the size of the seedlings, an experienced planter can place 800-1200 seedlings a day. During planting season, foresters like me spend most our days working with the contract crews in the field ensuring the trees are planted to an acceptable standard of quality and in accordance with our reforestation plans. We take measurement plots behind the planters, monitor spacing, and sample root placement. Our target planting density for the coastal zone is 440 trees per acre, which is about a 10ft x 10ft spacing. Root placement critically important. It can be the difference between a healthy tree and a dead one.
If you’re a landowner interested in reforesting a portion of your land, I encourage you to check out the “Guide to Reforestation in Oregon” by Robin Rose and Diane Haase on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s web site https://www.oregon.gov/odf/working/pages/replanting.aspx. You can also reach out to your local OSU forestry extension office. Growing and nurturing trees is something I enjoy and take pride in. Watching young trees become a forest over the years is truly rewarding and makes the cold, wet days planting trees worth it.
