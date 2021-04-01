For the little Lighthouse at the end of the trail in Tillamook County, the past year has been a quiet one.
As with other Oregon State Parks and Wildlife Refuges, for much of the year the coronavirus necessitated closure of the entire park. Later in the summer we were able to open some trails and provide portapotties. However, our Lighthouse sat out on the cliff closed to all our visitors through the usual busy tourist season from late spring to early fall. This year the rest rooms are again open in the park as are the trails, but the Cape Meares Lighthouse will be closed for tours.
Our visitors to the Cape Meares Lighthouse are a hardy group. Beginning in the latter part of summer we had many families and tourists visiting and hiking up and down the trail if only to see that glorious view. That view from the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean that our Cape Meares Lighthouse can share with them through the fog,rain or sunshine.
Other external work has been completed with the closure. The lighthouse was repainted on the exterior again. This is necessary due to the fact that we are the only lighthouse on the Oregon Coast that had to be protected by cast iron plating when it was constructed due to our high winds. As well, hopefully by mid-summer this year you will see the new roof over the gift shop portion of the structure. This will also include a sub-roof for more protection which did not exist prior and new gutters to properly drain the rain from the winter storms on our blustery coastline.
In addition, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department constructed a host site at Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint. The sIte is located along the road as you drive down to the lower parking lot and it enables OPRD to have a park host there during the summer season to help with landscaping and maintenance.
Finally, the Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse received funds through the Tillamook Lodging Tax Grants to build a smaller overflow parking lot near the restrooms on the south side of the main entryway road. This should help with one of the most frustrating aspects of visiting Cape Meares Lighthouse during the summer. The Parking! Thanks for your patience as we complete this project soon!!
