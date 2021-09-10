By the end of this year you might be in a new House District, Senate District, or you could even be in Oregon’s brand new sixth congressional district. That’s because the Oregon Legislature will draw new boundaries for political offices in the state.
This is required by the Oregon Constitution every 10 years to reflect population changes following the U.S. Census.
Legislators on the House and Senate redistricting committees will be hearing from residents across the state starting September 8 to understand how new district lines can best preserve communities with shared common interests. It’s critical that we have as many people participate in the process as possible. Redistricting will determine your ability to be well represented in future elections for the next 10 years.
For residents of Congressional District 1, your chance to participate virtually will be Wednesday, September 8 starting at 8:00am and Thursday, September 9 starting at 5:30pm.
For residents of Congressional District 5, the virtual public hearings will take place Thursday, September 9 starting at 1:00pm and Monday, September 13 starting at 8:00am.
If you miss these times, anyone can sign up to testify on Monday, September 13 between 1:00pm – 4:00pm and 5:30pm – 8:30pm.
As you consider what is important to you regarding redistricting, a collection of different criteria used across the country can be found at this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced that Oregon is getting a sixth congressional district which makes this process of redistricting even more important. This will increase Oregon’s representation in Washington D.C. from five congressmembers to six. Your voice will influence where this sixth congressional district will be located.
Oregon’s current political boundaries are based off maps drawn 20 years ago for partisan gain by a single person, and that advantage has swayed heavily towards the party in power.
This is your opportunity to rebalance Oregon and ensure new district lines aren’t gerrymandered. Your actions can affect the next 10 years of elections in Oregon.
To learn more about the redistricting process and sign up to testify, visit oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. To find out which Congressional District you live in, visit https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.
Representative Suzanne Weber represents House District 32 in the Oregon Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.