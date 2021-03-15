The State of Oregon has a big job before us. We must administer Covid-19 vaccines to as many of our 4.2 million residents as possible, as quickly as possible. Because the currently approved vaccines require two doses for patients to achieve maximum immunity, our healthcare infrastructure must find a way to give about 8 million shots in short order.
As the owner of several independent local pharmacies, I’m proud that my facilities will be part of the solution. Locations in Tillamook, Gold Beach, and Salem have received Covid-19 vaccine supplies and we are working to organize more, as well setting up deliveries for other sites. Although the number of doses will trickle in week by week, we will do everything in our power to accelerate patient scheduling so these products have a positive impact on the community right away.
It was a wise choice by leading public health officials to involve independent pharmacies, in addition to our chain drug store counterparts, in the vaccination effort. Every Covid-19 vaccine shot that is given helps reduce community transmission of this dangerous disease and takes Oregon a step closer to herd immunity. The faster we accomplish the task, the more lives we save overall.
Independent local pharmacies offer another advantage—our ability to reach vulnerable populations. In many cases, our pharmacists and staff have close relationships with elderly, low-income, and underserved individuals in our neighborhoods. We can update them about vaccinations and personally educate and encourage them to get their shots.
What’s more, establishing a large number of vaccination sites brings inoculations closer to people who might otherwise struggle to come to us, due to frailty, lack of transportation access, or other issues. This is an important factor if we want to maximize vaccination rates.
For all of this to happen seamlessly, vaccination sites across Oregon and the U.S. are relying on our healthcare distributors. These are the companies that link the vaccine manufacturers producing millions of doses with the pharmacies, clinics, and other administration locations where residents roll up a sleeve to be inoculated. Fortunately, we have excellent partners.
Throughout my career operating local pharmacies, I’ve been able to count on healthcare distributors to keep my shelves stocked with the right complement of medicines and medical supplies. It’s quite a task. At any time, local patients require thousands of different products to treat everything from a minor sinus infection to serious lung disease. Pharmacies like mine must be prepared to dispense these therapies as soon as we receive the prescription, so the patient can start or stay on their treatment regimen, without delay or interruption.
Excellent collaboration with and consistent deliveries from healthcare distributors make pharmacists’ jobs possible every day. And now the same service is facilitating our participation in the vital national Covid-19 vaccination effort. I’m confident that by turning to proven networks of pharmacies and healthcare distributors, America has made the right decision for getting vaccinations to the people and ending the Covid-19 pandemic.
