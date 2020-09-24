Our office is getting back into the swing of things, which means, we have some news to share. With school starting and fall right around the corner, we knew we needed a little something fun for our locals. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together a new event to our community, Treats -n- Sweets.
Treats -n- Sweets is a family-based event for children that is set to be a great outing for local families during such a crazy time. Covdi-19, wildfires, and the start of distance learning has had many parents and children on edge and it’s our mission to provide an afternoon of fun and excitement to bring back some normalcy.
Treats -n- Sweets is a downtown walking tour where the kiddos will get gifted with all kinds of goodies. The tour is simple – families will start at the chamber, receiving their Treats -n- Sweets map and some quick instructions. Participating businesses will be listed on the passport, and as you make your way through the map, you will get stamps along with a treat or sweet. Pacific Restaurant, Rodeo Steakhouse, and the Rendezvous are providing kids meals for participants, along with the Dutch Mill Diner providing a tasty ice cream treat. On the back of the map, the children are encouraged to fill out a couple questions and return it to the Chamber. Not only do we want to hear the parents’ feedback, but we want to hear it from the kids. After all, this is for them.
For this event, we do have registration as a requirement to comply with state rules regarding contact tracing. You can pre-register at tillamookchamber.org or by visiting the Treats -n- Sweets Facebook event page. We do want to give a special thanks to Tillamook US Bank, who has generously sponsored the event, allowing us to offer free admission. Use the code “USBANK”, and the $5 per child admission fee is waived. We know that this event will be a blast for the community, along with getting your mind off the day-to-day tasks. We can’t wait to see you and your family there.
