It’s hard not to be cheerful around the holiday season, and even though we just passed Halloween, we are feeling the holiday spirit around here. Probably because we are gearing up for the Shop Small Sweepstakes that kicks off November 9th.
For the last several years we have organized the Downtown Sweepstakes to encourage people to shop small in downtown Tillamook the last few months of the year. Shoppers who validate their receipts are entered to win weekly prizes and a grand prize drawing at the end of the Sweepstakes. You might recall, the Chamber started this endeavor during the Hwy 6/101 redesign when getting downtown and finding parking was challenging. Sidewalks were torn up, signage was down, windows were boarded and businesses were hurting. At the time, it felt like one of the most challenging things we had been through as a community.
Then 2020 hit. So this year we are revamping the sweepstakes to take on the new challenges facing our business community and continue to encourage people to shop small. The rules this year are similar, but I’ll go over them anyway:
· Anyone who shops at a locally-owned business in Tillamook County from Nov. 9 through Jan. 4 is eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.
· Shoppers can enter once per day during the duration of the Sweepstakes.
· To enter, bring your receipts to the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce during business hours (M-F, 9-5) or feel free to text a picture of your receipt to 503.389.0631 along with your full name.
· Each week receipts turned in that week will be entered to win a weekly prize sponsored by a local business and entered into the grand prize of $1,000 sponsored by US Bank.
· Weekly drawings will take place each Tuesday, and the grand prize drawing will take place early in January.
· Remember to check out our ongoing Facebook event for weekly drawing sponsoring businesses and winners.
So while you’re starting to think about holiday gifts, remember that shopping locally helps our community thrive. It supports your neighbors, your friends, and your family. It keeps our community vibrant and unique. And, when you enter the Shop Small Sweepstakes there is something in it for you, too. Join us in supporting our local businesses as they strive to recover from this last year. Let’s show them how much they mean to us.
We will be updating everyone soon on our Small Business Saturday plans, so stay tuned for that.
