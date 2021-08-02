Tired of avoiding self-righteous folks’ rants on the left and right wings of the political divide? Tired of being told by media talking heads what to think? Afraid we are headed for secession by various rural areas that will then declare war on the “woke” cities? That would be very unpleasant, even dangerous, for vacation travelers who would have to deal with lots of bodies floating past them at picnic sites along scenic waterways.
Just like in Iraq, Afghanistan, the southern Philippines, Yemen, Colombia and other places our great nation and its proxies are helping people fight for freedom, it would just be another big mess with lots of corpses to bury.
You could stop reading here, if you have not already done so. I will not be offended.
But instead of stewing about the foregoing concerns, consider the slime mold Physarum polycephalum. Think of it in a good way, not a bad way. It is an excellent slime mold, a soil-dwelling amoeba with multiple nuclei that exists in the forest and causes no trouble for anyone. Like us, it eats only dead material (preferring oats and herbal matter). It has no central nervous system or brain, but can find food, detour around troublesome substances and irritating situations. Physarum can even learn to accommodate what it dislikes but has found impossible to avoid. A mark of maturity, no?
It remembers things that are important to it, especially how to find what it wants and get to where it wants to go. Some people keep slime molds as house pets; its spores remain content and do not spread around the home as long as it is fed well. There is even a “Slime Mould Collective” on the internet where one can discuss the admirable features of Physarum with other fans.
When researchers arranged its favorite food in clusters resembling the locations and comparative population sizes of Tokyo and other major towns around that region, the slime mold gathered around those food centers. In less than a day it extended its cytoplasmic parts and gradually created a proportional network of connections between them all, a network that closely resembled the Tokyo rail system which had taken years for engineers and urban planners to design and create. Physarum depends on itself, goes its own way and cleans up its own messes.
Recognizing the slime mold’s unique capabilities, and desiring to harness them to benefit its students’ educations, Haverford College hired a hunk of Physarum as a scholar-in-residence. Most importantly for today’s tightly ratcheted, hormone addled college and university students, and their growth to true maturity, it is politically non-partisan. If it could speak, it probably would advocate replacing outrage with compassion, personal responsibility for self-absorption, and refusing to act out any more in social media dramas.
Physarum sounds very much like a fairly capable adult human. One could do worse than to be a grown-up more like Physarum and less like a lot of humans who, even though we do possess brains and central nervous systems, have been drugged and conditioned by social media to respond predictably to algorithmic stimulation.
Three years ago, I cut the umbilical cord that fed me an incredibly rich array of fabulous and fatuous Facebook material. Also, the notion that other social media platforms, advertisers, hackers, and other intruders wanted to attach themselves to me like ten thousand leeches was beyond creepy. They crawled on my skin and in my head. Hence this tinfoil helmet I wear to ward off their attacks. The terrible price I pay for ignoring these digital siren songs is that I am now almost deaf to the dramas of “what is important now” and “totally new” and “breaking news,” all spawned in the digital realm to capture my eyeballs and fill up my time. (Full disclosure: I do miss seeing what all the hot actresses from the 1970s look like today.)
I can hear the digital leviathan, swarming, munching, devouring everywhere and everyone around me, but I am safe in my aluminum foil cocoon. I no longer lunge hungrily from outrage to outrage. I no longer try to be the first on my block to learn of (and broadcast eagerly to others) the arrival of the next dithering mass-intoxication. In fact, I am always behind on big news of any kind, and have to hear about these astonishments from friends more inclined than myself to be on top of things.
I do not know the reason they pursue and transmit this information so eagerly, certainly not to meet the requirements of informed citizenship. I think researchers Jonathan Haidt and Tobias Rose-Stockwell have found the real underlying reason for current social media carnage: “Human beings are made to gossip, preen, manipulate and ostracize, and social media platforms have been designed to make outrage contagious.”
Those who are younger than me (most people) and cannot think of a thing they and I have in common (except internal plumbing), one day will seek tranquility of mind. Of course, that is hard for them to conceive of just yet, let alone desire. They will find it when they need it, and then they will start to reflect on the many people, events, personal errors and happy accidents that helped them arrive at their then-peaceful state (assuming that by then they have dumped social media platforms into the buzzing ether and stepped outside to blink in the sunshine).
We are just a bunch of muddled folks trying to dodge our way through the chuck-holed streets of a badly agitated, slowly eroding nation that now struggles against its own decline while trying to avoid a new civil war.
However, one thing: there is more to all this extravagant creation than meets the eye. A great force is moving nearby and has hopes for us. But it resides discreetly behind a veil, increasingly skeptical, but still waiting for us to become better than we presently are.
