Yolanda Frasca Hodgdon passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021, only weeks before her 93rd birthday. Born in San Jose, Costa Rica on April 16, 1928, she was the fifth of five children. Yolanda grew up in Costa Rica and in her early 20’s was introduced to a young American fellow who was traveling through her country. After his return home they exchanged letters back and forth which they had to have translated as he did not speak Spanish and she did not speak English!
It wasn’t long before George returned to San Jose, married Yolanda on July 11, 1949, and brought her to his home on Hodgdon Road in Tillamook. That is where they spent their 55 years of marriage, raised their children, and enjoyed friends and family. Yolanda loved to feed everyone, and was always ready to cook and host a meal in her home. She also loved shopping, crafting, and going to painting classes with friends. She and George traveled the world, by car, train, ferry, cruise ship, airplane, even ricksha! In later years, they made many new and dear friends snowbirding in Arizona. Yolanda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George, in February of 2005, and granddaughter, Kathy Fox in June 2011. She is survived by step-daughter, Carolyn Decker; daughter, Patricia Steiger (Ron); and son, George Hodgdon (Kristine). She is also survived by grandchildren, Mark and Stan Decker, Roni Steiger, Ben Hodgdon, and Jenny Ragan. She leaves behind great-grandchildren, Dustin and David Burdick, Kris Fox, Tessa Hinton, Zeth Decker, Blaire Decker, Britany Decker, Taylor Decker, Makinzie Decker, Nic Decker, Ellis Hodgdon, Bryce and Ayden Hail, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and many special friends in both the U.S. and in Costa Rica. We will miss her.
A service may be planned at a later date. Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
