On June 22, 2022, Wyatt Mankins, loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin, passed away at the age of 24. Wyatt was born on October 15, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Where do we begin? It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for a part of all of us who loved you so deeply, went with you that day too. It’s hard to know why some things happen like they do, for so much of our joy and happiness was centered around you.
You left us with memories that offer moments of peace from our sadness. From your ability to build or make anything without plans or directions your unbelievable strength & ability to pickup a bale of hay with one hand, your passion for reading, your capability to make anyone laugh, and a smile that lit up a room. At such a young age you had already lived a full life and accomplished more than most do in a full lifetime. From adventures like camping, trips around the U.S., horseback riding, go-karting, sports, blade smithing, wood working and then your biggest accomplishment, your Naval career as an HT2; where not only your fellow shipmates were blessed to have you serve alongside them, but other ships requested your skills and knowledge too. The USS Gettysburg will forever hold your legacy and we will too. Though our hearts break because we cannot see your face, memories like these will help fill an empty space.
They say that time’s a healer, but is that true? Because there’s not going to be day that we don’t cry for you.
But sweet Wyatt know, our thoughts of you are filled with pride, with each mention of your name and death will not change the love that will always remain.
Wyatt is survived by his father, Samuel Mankins, mother Jennifer Mankins, brother, Cody Mankins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.