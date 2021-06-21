Winifred “Joan” Campuzano, 77, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital, Beaverton, Ore. This pretty lady was born on Aug. 8, 1943, to Alan and Winifred Winchester. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1961, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where she became Station Manager for the largest postal station in Los Angeles. She married her husband of 44 years, Ignacio “Campy” Campuzano, on July 7, 1977. Joan & Campy spent their retirement years in Tillamook, Oregon where Joan loved the green trees and beautiful sunsets. She enjoyed quilting with friends, reading, and attending concerts. Joan organized food banks as a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sisterhood, and worked as an Educational Assistant at Liberty Elementary School in Tillamook. She is survived by her husband Campy, their daughters, Emily, Mary, Joanna and Angie, their grandchildren, Olivia, David, Anthony, Alex and Adriana, and great grandchildren, Isaiah and Cosette. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, 35305 Brooten Rd., Pacific City, Oregon.
Service information
Jun 26
Service
Saturday, June 26, 2021
11:00AM
Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church
35305 Brooten Road
Pacific City, Oregon 97135
