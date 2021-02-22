William Russel Wilks was born Aug. 18, 1955. He was the third born in a family of six boys. His parents were Oran and Patricia Wilks.
Bill passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2020 and is survived by his mother; Patricia Wilks; his wife of 40 plus years, Debbie; daughter, BJ (Scott) Whitehead; son Clinton (Kristina) Wilks; five grandchildren; Kristen, Kooper, Weston, Liam, and Jaycie; his brothers, Dennis, David, and Steven; along with many nieces and nephews.
No funeral service will be held.
