William Robert “Bill” Brown was born Aug. 21, 1965, in Tillamook, Ore., and passed away March 5, 2021, in Naples, Maine.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Tristan Ariana Brown, Berwick, Maine; his parents, Bonita J. Neilson Blaser, Tillamook, Ore., and Henry P. Brown, Boston; siblings, Abby Kennerson Matisko, Joel, Henry, and Olivia Brown, Tamara and Scott Tate, Taunya Blaser Pitcher, Michelle Blaser Dooher, Heather Blaser Dillon; two Aunts, Ellen Jo Neilson Bodine, and Judith Brown Gairachty; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his loving faithful bullmastiff Brutus.
Bill spent his early years in Tillamook, Ore., moving with his mother to southern California at age 2, to join his father. Summers were often spent visiting his grandparent’s farm in Tillamook, where his grandfather introduced him to hunting, crabbing, clam digging, fishing. Grandpa Neilson would build mini go-carts for Billy and his cousins, Steve and Katrina, to race up and down the road. On the farm there was always a pony to ride, Pedro and Pablo the donkeys to feed, pet and maybe sneak a ride on, if you could hang on.
Growing up in Lake Forest, Calif., with Tammy and Scott Tate, he loved the beach, boogie boarding, boating, swimming, bicycling, tent camping, skateboarding and later motorcycle riding. Bill still has many friends in the Lake Forest area. At age 14, he relocated to Maine where he lived with his father. Bill had an aversion to staying in school and his father introduced him to a trade, pointing, and eventually joining the Massachusetts Bricklayers Union, Local #3, in 1998. Later Bill participated in high-rise rescue. He retired in 2009 due to declining health issues (COPD, diabetes, and later Parkinson’s disease).
Bill loved seafood, cooking authentic Italian food and especially entertaining his many friends, and, like his Grandpa Neilson, he especially loved life and to tease, yank your chain, always clowning around.
Two memorial celebrations are planned; a family picnic on his birthday in Boston, and a gathering of his west coast family and friends later in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.