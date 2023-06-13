Bill started going to sea with his Father at age 7. They chartered out of Garibaldi and later with a Calkins double-ended dory out of Cape Kiwanda. He schooled through Junior High in Tillamook and Cloverdale, graduating in Palo Alto, California. Directly after high school he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard (3rd generation) and served on a cutter in the Atlantic, in the Far East and finished near here, at Lifeboat Station Depoe Bay. After his service he became a motorcycle officer in California, and later and officer on the Tillamook PD, and was known to school children as “Officer Bill”. After stints at both KTIL (with Mildred Davy) and then the Headlight-Herald, he was appointed as the first Museum Director for the new WWII Blimp Hangar Museum, ultimately retiring from the Port of Tillamook Bay. Bill enjoyed travelling with Al Schwend’s Swiss band on the Oktoberfest circuit as an Alphorn player. He also enjoyed New Orleans with its traditional cuisine, Jazz and Mardi Gras, plus antique and show cars. With long-time buddy Van Moe, they enjoyed broadcasting parades and the County Fair on KTIL, plus officiating the Crab Races for 25 years. Bill is survived by his lovemate & wife, Alice, of Tillamook and son Kenneth. At his request there will be no funeral; his ashes will be scattered at sea where will again be with his old shipmates and enjoy “Fair Winds and Following Seas”.
Bill passed quietly in his sleep on April 25 with his family by his side. Per his wishes his ashes were scattered at Sea. Our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the officers and men of United States Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay and to the crew of USCG Boat 47260 for helping us to honor his final wishes. Rest your oars Boats and stand easy, we have the watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.