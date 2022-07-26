William Patrick ‘Pat’ Olson

Pat Olson passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his longtime home in the Nehalem Valley. Pat was born in Portland, Ore. He grew up in Taft where he first met the love of his life, Illa Faye, at Taft Elementary. They married in 1954 and were sweethearts their whole lives.
Pat had the best and loudest laugh and was a hardworking provider for his family. He worked as a commercial fisherman, logger, heavy equipment operator, plumber, carpenter, and on the dredge crew for Nehalem Dredging.
He was a talented and award winning woodworker and craftsman. Some of his work is displayed at the Maritime Museum in Garibaldi where he also built many cases for his and other displays.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Illa Faye; mother, Ella; brother, Donnie; and grandson, John Patrick. He is survived by their four children, Leilani Olson, Sherrie (Kevin) Cunningham, Frank (Ursula) Olson and Illa Jean Olson; five sisters; one brother; one sister-in-law; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we invite remembrances be sent in Pat’s name to the Garibaldi Maritime Museum, 112 Garibaldi Ave., Garibaldi, OR 97118.
