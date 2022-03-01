William James Pollard

Bill Pollard, 80, died at his daughters’ home in Albany Oregon after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born in Stockton Ca. He joined the Air Force as a radar technician in 1960. He travelled the world to work on radar systems while in the service.
In 1962 met his wife Kay on a blind date and they were married in 1963. They chose the Oregon Coast to retire when Mt. Hebo closed its radar in 1981. He went on to work for Chemeketa for 18 years as an electronic repair specialist when he retired, he went to Barber school and started a small shop in Tillamook before finally retiring for good.
He is preceded by Kay with her death in 2005, he met his long-time girlfriend Jeannie Parks they moved to Culver until her death in 2020.
Bill loved working on anything electronic, but his passion soon turned to restoring old cars, his pride and joy becoming his restored 1961 Impala. He also enjoyed travelling, taking several cruises, Alaska and Panama Canal being his favorite.
He is survived by his daughter Karyn, her husband Larry, his son Greg, his wife Christina, their sons Kyle and Tanner and Sister Mary Jo of Idaho, Brother in laws Bill and Bob of Oklahoma, Bill, Dick and his wife Kathy of South Carolina as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for this summer on Mt Hebo for an ash scattering, time and day to be announced.
A scattering of his and his Wifes ashes will be done on a warm summer day at Mt. Hebo radar sight.
