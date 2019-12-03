William Ian Page passed away Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Greenfield Park, Quebec on May 20th, 1935, he was the second son of English immigrant William Alfred & Alice (nee Purdie) Page. Bill grew up in Montreal, attended Catholic School through eighth grade, then partnered in a leather import business.
In 1960, he married Edna Topping & in June 1962, they followed his elder brother, Matthew Page to Orange County, California & raised two children, Bonnie Lynn & Christopher Scott. Not long after arriving in the U.S., he was hired by RCA records & rose up the ranks to head up their distribution, helping jumpstart the careers of such superstars as the Captain & Tenille, Dolly Parton & John Denver. In 1982, he began working for Epson America during the infancy of the personal computer industry, rising quickly to Vice President of Operations, Computer Products, then General Manager, Epson Accessories.
In 1987, he married Margaret Karen (nee Johns). He retired in 1991 and they moved to Tillamook, Oregon.
In 1993, he purchased the Tillamook Fireplace Center. Following its sale several years later, they moved to Nehalem & Bill worked at a variety of jobs, including bar-tending, general construction, nursery operation & animal husbandry. He continued to work administratively for his wife’s & his real estate brokerage until very recently.
Bill loved building things & had a magic touch with remodeling homes. He was an avid golfer & met many pros, including Lee Travino, whom he admired greatly. He also played in pro-am tournaments & played 18 holes with LPGA pro Muffin Spencer Devlin. He loved being on the water skippering boats big & small, & was actively involved in the 80s with the Cabrillo Yacht Club in San Pedro, CA.
Everyone felt safe when Bill was at the helm. Over the last few years, Bill was on the Board & actively engaged in theatre production company Rising Tide Productions.
Bill was creative, had a quick, dry wit & an innate kindness. Beloved by many, he will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children Bonnie, Chris and Tannya, his grandchildren Brittany, Stephen, Jordan, Kristen, Braden, Chloe, Nolan & Nicki, his sister Carol & great grandchildren Isaiah, Trenton & Quinton.
A celebration of life will be held at the Bayway Tavern in Nehalem at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.