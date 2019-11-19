William Earl Smith.

William Earl (Pastor Bill) Smith died peacefully at the age of 84 early Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2019, following a heart attack at home.
Bill was born third of five children, in Fort Peck, Montana on April 1, 1935 to Earl Lee and Helen Gladys (Schafer) Smith. Bill and Sue have lived in Tillamook since January 1987. After retirement he has been a licensed general contractor for many church related projects; most recently, the Seaside Adventist Church. Bill’s formative years were spent in Spokane Valley and Alaska, first in a floating logging camp then in Ketchikan, as the son of a carpenter, instilling in him the lifelong passion of carpentry.
Bill has built over 35 churches and schools during his 18 years of mission service in Malaya, Borneo, and Papua, Indonesia, as well as churches and schools in Colorado and Oregon. His love of flying began in college, and led to many years and many thousands of hours as a mission pilot and instructor. He graduated high school in 1953 from Upper Columbia Academy, and graduated Walla Walla College in 1957 with a BA in Religion. Then received his Master’s degree in Systematic Theology from Potomac University in Tacoma Park, Maryland in 1958 and his Master of Divinity degree from Andrews University in 1984.
Bill met the love of his life, (Oleta)Sue McDaniel in Ketchikan, and they married in Bozeman, Montana in 1956. As overseas missionaries, Bill and his family served in Malacca, Penang, Sabah, Malaysia; and Papua, and Balikpapan, Indonesia. Bill was the first Adventist mission pilot, and subsequently developed and directed the Adventist Aviation Center for the Adventist Church worldwide. Bill retired from official church ministry in 1997 as pastor of Tillamook Adventist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved camping, canoeing, and hiking.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sue, of Tillamook, Oregon, son, Jordan and wife, Joy of Mountainview, Hawaii, son Bill, Jr. of Tillamook, Oregon, daughter Bonnie and husband, Tim Mayne of Netarts, Oregon, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Marian Reiber of College Place, Washington, Sister-in-law Virginia Oliver and husband Ron of Vancouver, Washington, and brother -in–law Jay Coon of Yakima, Washington many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the Tillamook Adventist Church. Burial immediately following at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens in Tillamook. Pastor Tim Mayne officiating.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Tillamook Adventist School; or Tillamook Adventist Church, Memo: TAS.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
