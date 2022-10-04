William E. Hedlund passed away Monday morning, September 12th, 2022 at his home on the Kilchis River, in Tillamook, Oregon. He was 81.
William (known mostly as Bill) was born March 13, 1941, the son of attorney William H. Hedlund (lawyer and Chairman of the Oregon Liquor Commission) and Judith S. Hedlund of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
His Great Grandparents were Dr. E.T. Hedlund (long time Postmaster) and Lillian Hancock Hedlund and Stanley C.E. Smith and Ethella Stoughton Stearns Smith.
He is survived by his brother, John H. Hedlund; and John and Bea’s children, Shelley B. Hedlund and Nicholas H. Hedlund.
He also leaves behind Jennie Logsdon Martin, long time life and fishing partner, beloved step children Lisa Nofield, David Bradshaw, Steven Bradshaw, and David Martin.
William had historical ties to the Portland area through his Great Grandfather, C.E. Smith, who was an early Portlander arriving in 1862 with his brother, Ferdinand, to establish Smith Bros. Iron Works, one of Portland’s larger employers at one time. The company built cast iron for many early Portland buildings, early equipment for mining, logging, paper mills, lighthouses, bridges and early caterpillar tractors. They were the largest customer and part owners of the Oswego Iron Works. In World War I, they were involved in Columbia River Shipbuilding Corp. which built many war ships in record time on the Portland harbor. The business was in existence for nearly 80 years.
His Danish great grandmother, Hedvig Anna Hansen Smith, built the landmark Congress Hotel in 1912 which was family owned and run until 1977 when the Congress Plaza building replaced it.
His maternal great grandfather, Doran Harding Stearns, a Vermont Green Mountain Boy in the Civil War, arrived in Portland in the early 1870s and as a newspaperman founded the Portland Evening Telegram and later was known as the “Father of Camas” because of his real estate activities in east Vancouver and his involvement in the construction of the Camas newsprint mill in 1884 with Henry Pittock.
As requested by Bill, a short grave site ceremony will be held October 10th, at 1:00 PM at River View Cemetery at 300 South Taylors Ferry Road
Portland OR 97219
We welcome you to come and say a few short words.
Please drive to the main entrance building and wait for the procession to begin to his final resting place.
Remembrances may be made to:
The Northwest Steelheaders Association https://nwsteelheaders.org/
United Paws in Tillamook https://www.facebook.com/unitedpaws/
The Oregon Humane Society https://www.oregonhumane.org/
