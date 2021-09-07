William Donald “Don” Cassady, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Vancouver, Wash. on Aug. 21, 2021. He was determined to reach his 94th birthday and did so by one day. Family was by his side as he relaxed to depart on his final adventure. Don had survived cancer twice (prostate and melanoma), and had a TAVR in 2014 which gave him an extra seven years of life, but by the end of 2020 his heart had weakened, even while his zest for life urged him to keep going. He declared he had always been a fighter and never gave up on anything.
Don was born in the Albertina Kerr Nursery in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 20, 1927 to Amelia Puustinen. His birth father was Ray Eld. He was adopted by William and Nellie Cassady of Vancouver, Washington. He would recall that he could not imagine having better parents and had no idea that he had been adopted.
Ironically, Don grew up very proud of his Irish heritage not knowing that he was, in fact, of Finnish descent. In 2001 he learned, from an older cousin, that he had been adopted, and obtained his original birth certificate which allowed him to identify his birth parents and find their relatives. He was astounded to learn that he was not Irish, but a “full Finn.” He often said,“I have the luck of the Irish in the skin of a Finn.” He learned of his true origins just 18 months after his birth mother’s passing, and felt a strong kinship with her upon learning about her life.
Fortunately, her family graciously shared many stories of Amelia including a KOIN TV “Ray Summers at Large” story in which she was featured. His birth father’s family also had photos and stories to share with him.
He enjoyed several large gatherings with this expanded family.
Don graduated from Vancouver High School in 1945 and attended Clark College before serving in the Merchant Marines. In 1952 he earned his BS in Architectural Engineering from Washington State College, after which he had a short stint as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. He returned to Vancouver in 1953 and worked as a draftsman with Annand, Boone & Lei in Portland.
Around this time he recalled a summer date he had enjoyed a few years before with Patty Cook. He assumed she was already married, having been, in his words “one of the most beautiful girls in school.” Driving on Main Street one day, he saw her walking, in her uniform and red coat, to her nursing shift at Vancouver Memorial Hospital. After a brief conversation he quickly followed up with a call to her at work. He was smitten and so was she! They married in 1954 and by 1964 had six children. Don took a leap and “hung out his shingle” in 1959, as Don Cassady Architect, and later Cassady and Associates. His architectural career had many highlights. The Fort Vancouver Regional Library, at Mill Plain and Fort Vancouver Way, was one that really launched his career. It was dedicated in 1963. He was pleased and proud that the building was given historic status in November 2019. He designed many other buildings during his career, several of them won awards.
Don and Pat were an active couple. Along with his dad, they built a small beach cabin on the Oregon coast, where the family was found on most weekends and during summers. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, crabbing, hiking, beachcombing among many other hobbies and interests. They retired to Tillamook, Oregon where he enjoyed right turns all the way to the golf course and he golfed daily. Pat and Don celebrated his 70th birthday with an unforgettable three month cruise around the Pacific. In 2008 they moved back to Vancouver and settled into new routines. Don continued his active lifestyle making new friends along the way. He joined Heron Lakes Men’s club and golfed weekly, improved his watercolor skills with classes at Clark College and kept fit attending Silver Sneakers at Marshall Center and exercising at Boomerang.
Don traveled to Finland in 2013, to visit family and admire the architecture. Cousins on his dad’s side had contacts for family that lived near Helsinki. They were very welcoming, hosted a family gathering in their home and took him to many architectural sites in the area. He traveled north to his paternal home place, then east to Karelia where his mother’s family originated. Serendipity took a hand and not only managed to have him find relatives in the area, but brought him here just a few days prior to a family reunion. Even this lucky Irish-FInn was in disbelief at his good fortune in finding his mom’s family, meeting so many of them and obtaining a book that traced the family lineage back to the 1680’s. It felt surreal. He was thrilled to be asked to speak to the group.
Don told them of his early admiration for the Finns and their display of “sisu” when he followed the WWII news of their underdog victory over the Soviets during the Winter War, He spoke of his career-long regard for Finnish architects Aalto and Saarinen. He shared how proud he was to learn that he was Finnish, and of how this better knowledge of himself came about. As he spoke, and his new found cousin Paula translated, the room was enraptured and there were many joyful tears.
Pat wants everyone to know that he was a great architect, great husband and a life long friend. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 67 years and his six children: Carolyn(Mike), Cathy(Jim), Colleen, Chris(Jim), Dan(Janet), Susan(Neal) and granddaughters Keelin and Olivia.
Don became ill in November and the family cared for him at home for all but the last ten days when he moved to Ray Hickey Hospice House. The family is very grateful for the months of home hospice support provided by the Peacehealth team and the nurses who cared for him at Ray Hickey.
