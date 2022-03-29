William Dale Buck was born July 24, 1932 in Emmett ID to William Fred Buck and Viola Jean (Funk) Buck. Dale passed away March 15, 2022 at his home. Dale married the love of his life Jackie Williams on December 3, 1954. They were married 66 ½ years until Jackie passed away in June 2021. Dale leaves behind son Andy and wife Edie, daughter Vicki and husband Kyle, daughter Susan and husband Rick, son Ed and wife Jeannie, son Gary and wife Debbie. Grandchildren Karen, Kristi, Ben, Dusty Sue and husband Marcus, Chanda and husband Josh, Annie, Michael, Ethan, Caleb, and Caroline. Great grandchildren Brea, Danner, Ayedan, Gabe, James, and Fox. Sister Jean Hartwell, Sister-in-law Phyllis Buck, and sister-in-law Ann Albright, many nieces, and nephews. Dale had many friends everywhere. He served in the Korean conflict. Dale was a draftsman by trade until 1967 when he started dairy farming in Cloverdale. In 1970 he bought a dairy in Tillamook. He sold the dairy in 1996 and served on many committee’s in Tillamook and the state of Oregon. Dale loved farming and the agriculture community. He spent a lot of time giving to his community. Dale was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and a Farm Bureau member. Dale loved the Lord, his wife Jackie, his children and their families, and his many friends. Dale was interred at The Boistfort Cemetery. A memorial service will be held April 16 at Bethel Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
Service information
Apr 16
Service
Saturday, April 16, 2022
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bethel Baptist Church
5640 Highway 101 S
Tillamook, OR 97141
5640 Highway 101 S
Tillamook, OR 97141
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
- Boat Fire at the Port of Garbaldi
- Current E-Edition
- Emergency personnel respond Saturday to motorcycle accident in Tillamook Forest
- Creating a Community Icon: ‘Plane on a Stick’ replaced with a WWII Era Blimp
- THH E-Edition for 3-29-22
- BOCC distributes $5.2 million in ARPA funding
- Avian Influenza: Oregon Department of Agriculture issues advisory
- Oregon Mattress Recycling Bill Becomes Law
- FDA Issues Decisions on Additional E-Cigarette Products
- ODFW prohibits taking of sea stars
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.