William Christopher Chambers

William Christopher Chamber or “Chris” as most of us knew him, died, Jan. 1, 2021. He was born in Hanford, Calif. but most recently resided in Cloverdale, Ore. He was 59 years old.
Chris was a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend who brought laughter and joy to all he met. He loved his family and was glad to be near his son and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, the Sequoias, camping, and fishing. He always had a song in his heart and a smile on his face. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing and singing his own music. He also liked cooking delicious meals.
Chris served in the army for four years as a E-4 and served abroad as a Field Service COMSEC Repairer. He also worked at Willamina Lumber for 10 years as well as Hanford Elementary for 10 years. He was most recently employed at Tillamook Elemetary.
He was survived by his wife of 34 years, Margaret Chambers, his son Christopher Chambers; daughter in-law Monique Chambers, his daughter Stacy deFerrante, son-in law Gregory deFerrante jr., his daughter Monica Williams and his grandchildren Lillian Sunshine Chambers, Layla Hope Chambers, David Christopher Chambers, Linnea Faith Chambers, Bobby Torres, Isabel deFerrante, Gregory deFerrante III, (Tre), Mariah deFerrante, Kaiden Williams-Flagg. Chris is also survived by his mother Alma Fleenor; his siblings Michael Chambers, Ricky Chambers, Robert Chambers, and Pamela Murphy; His nieces April Kusick and Debra Kusick; his nephews Christopher Murphy and Ivan Axel Chambers
A private family memorial will be held in late February. Memorials can be made to the family’s GoFundMe page “Chris Chambers Memorial”.
