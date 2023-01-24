William Burt (Bill) Hudgeon

Born on August 7, 1940, to Raymond Carron Hudgeon and Gertrude Mae (Smith) Hudgeon in San Francisco, California while they were visiting grandparents.
Bill passed away peacefully at home in Tillamook with his family at his side on January 1, 2023.
Bill was raised in Tillamook, Or and graduated from Tillamook High school in 1958. In high school Bill was involved in Thespians, school plays, Football, Wrestling, hunting and fishing club and a group leader planting trees in the Tillamook burn.
He met the love of his life Marie Thompson while attending Tillamook high school. They married on August 19, 1961, at the Tillamook First Christian church.
Bill worked as the floor manager at the Tillamook skating rink and enjoyed playing roller hockey.
Bill began working at the Oregon and Washington plywood mill in Garibaldi, Or. right after graduation. He then started working as a Tillamook City Police officer. He was hired by Tillamook County 1977 as a Tillamook County Sheriff’s deputy. He worked his way from deputy to Seargent and retiring as a detective in November 1998. Bill did hay hauling for Jack DeSwart dairy and R & R Dairy after retiring.
Bill enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting and fishing and loved sharing his skills with his daughters and grandchildren. He also enjoyed woodworking and helping Mike Hulburt in his cabinet shop. Bill was a Tillamook County Fair board member, for many years, putting his woodworking and carpentry skills to use rebuilding the new kitchen and racehorse barn. He was a strong supporter of the new grandstands and the new 4H horse barn. Bill volunteered at the Whiskey creek fish hatchery with the fin clipping and the kids with disabilities free fishing day. Bill enjoyed going to coffee in the mornings with his classmates and friends to visit.
.Bill was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Gertrude and siblings Violet Mae Vermilyea & Ira Raymond Hudgeon
Bill is survived by Wife Marie and 3 Daughters: Pennie Watters (Don),
Kimberly Remington (Randy), Rose Hudgeon.
5 Grandchildren: Chelsey Remington (Scotty Simmons), Randy Remington, Tiffany Watters, Terrance Watters (Erin), Brandon Hudgeon.
4 Great Grandchildren, Austin Simmons, Jackson, Lane & Harlow Watters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of life on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 @ 2pm at Tillamook Fairgrounds skating rink.
