William (Bill) Wesley Brown Sr. was born on June 16, 1943, in Portland, Oregon to Don and Dorothy Brown. He had two sisters Lynn Bosch and Pat Brown (deceased).
He grew up in Portland and was very active in sports like baseball,track and field, and wrestling. He attended Grant High School and at one time was ranked 2nd in the City of Portland in High School Wrestling.
In addition to breaking the high school record for sit ups with 601. He was also very active in the boy scouts, on one particular outing to climb Mt. Hood he and his troop were caught in an avalanche and one of the scouts was killed. He spoke of the 1950s as a great time to grow up in.
In 1961, he joined the U.S. Navy and served with honor on the USS Pyro (an ammunition ship) until 1964. In 1967, he met and married Joyce Parks (deceased). They had four children, Lori, Susan (deceased), Wes, and Don. He and Joyce were divorced in 1973.
Throughout this life he worked at many different jobs: truck driver, longshoreman, locksmith, real estate salesman, to mention a few. He had strong work ethic and was always punctual. He was 33rd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite and was a Shriner. He was an avid reader and during his lifetime he read hundreds of books including the Bible.
In 2007, he met and married the love of his life Margaret Louise (Maggie). Maggie has a son John Yates. Bill and Maggie moved to Bullhead City Arizona in 2007, and together had lots of fun and adventures. He had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His oldest son and three of his grandsons were named after him. He was a good man and a great father and husband. He was always there for his children and family.
He passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. He was 76 years old and was very brave to the end. He is now with the Lord, until we meet again, father. We love you.
