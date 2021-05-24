William (Bill) Sherin was born Jan. 16, 1929 in Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of twelve children. He died May 9, 2021 at the age of 92. He had a kind and gentle spirit and showed that in many ways. Although Bill has traveled to many places in his life, he called Tillamook his home. He was a teacher in the community and then a cheesemaker at the Creamery Association before he retired. He and his wife Gerry were active members of the First Christian Church and the Habitat for Humanity. He was preceded in death by his wife Gerry (Geraldine) Sherin, his step-daughter Linda Dye, as well as his brothers and sisters. Bill is survived by his three stepdaughters and their spouses, Marilyn & Phil Hankins, Barb & Tim Christensen and Nansie & Kraig Kelly. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends that will miss him and his amazing wisdom dearly. At Bill’s request, there will not be any service. In memory of Bill, donations can be made to the First Christian Church or Habitat for Humanity, both in Tillamook.
