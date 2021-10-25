William (Bill) Newman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14. He went out on a hunting trip and sadly didn’t make it back. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He lived in Tillamook County for over 20 years, and had so many friends in the community. He was a log scaler at Hampton Lumber and retired in 2008. He was a longtime patron of the YMCA and went swimming every morning. He worked at the Tillamook Senior Center for the last 14 years and went above and beyond in the assistance he provided. He loved children and spent most days visiting his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His loss will be felt by many.
William leaves behind his mother Dorothy Newman, daughter Amanda, son Jonathan (April), brother James (Liz), grandchildren; Jaelynne Newman, Sadie Newman and Mason Newman, nieces; Jessica (Eric) and Debbie (Brent), great nieces and nephews; Caitlin, Jackson, Samantha, Graham, Chloe and James, his loving partner Barbara Renteria and her family, which includes three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his wife Judy, father James Newman and brother Mick Newman.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at Tillamook Senior Center, 316 Stillwell Ave., Tillamook, Or 97141. Please call Barbara at 503-842-8988 for any questions.
