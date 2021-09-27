William (Bill) Schaffer was born in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb. 19, 1947 to James Clifford Schaffer and Maida Bice. Two years later his sister was born into the family. The family moved to Southern California where Bill married and had two children, Christy and Sandy. Bill was preceded in death by both his sister and his parents.
Bill then moved to Southern Oregon and managed a Chevron Service station for several years, and on to Woodburn, Ore. where he owned his own Texaco service station, and did mechanic work for 13 years.
While living in Woodburn, Bill and Sharon DeHart met each other through mutual friends, Chuck and Naomi Adams, and started dating. They married on September 3, 1988. Bill and Sharon lived in Newberg, where he worked for a Japanese lighting company as a machinist for twelve years before retiring in 2009. He and Sharon had great fun snow birding for the next five years—between Newberg, Oregon, and Yuma and Parker, Arizona. They were state park hosts for several years at River Island State Park, in Parker. They also hosted in Oregon State Parks; with Wallowa in Eastern Oregon being their favorite.
Bill was a somewhat quiet man, but full of easy laughter and fun. People loved to be around him. He taught line dancing for several years at the Senior Center and Elk’s Club in McMinnville, Oregon. Bill liked being active—taking dancing lessons, clamming with Sharon, and crabbing with church friends. He also enjoyed zipping around their property on his riding mower, working on projects around the house, and walking 5-7 miles three times a week. He enjoyed a little friendly competition playing games of all sorts with friends. He will be greatly missed.
Bill grew up as a Christian and attended the Methodist Church with his parents. After he and Sharon were married, they became a part of the Zion Lutheran Church in Newberg where he served as Financial Secretary for many years. When they moved to the coast in 2016, they made many dear friends at the Tillamook Nazarene Church, where they loved on people at Celebrate Recovery, and helped serve meals at Open Table. During these years Bill grew closer to the Lord than ever before.
As he went to the ambulance, Bill told his wife he was ready to go if it was his time. God took him home on the afternoon of September 10, 2021. He was able to wish his beloved wife of 33 years a Happy Anniversary in a call from the hospital seven days before he went to be with Jesus.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon.
Step son Trevor DeHart, his wife Larissa, and their children: Tatiana, and her husband Colby Amaral, Tessa DeHart, Tavin DeHart, and Tennyson DeHart.
Step son Troy DeHart, and his children: Fallon, and her son Lincoln Shaffer, Talia and her husband Dave Quillen, and daughter Tristyn DeHart.
And grandson Chase Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.