William “Bill” C. Lofton 

Bill Lofton passed away peacefully in his family’s arms. He was born in Dalles, Oregon and was raised by his loving mother, Maude Hill, and his father, Dewey Lofton. Bill moved to Tillamook where he graduated from high school in 1954.
In 1955 he married Jeanine Irwin, and together they had two sons, Steve Lofton and Rick Lofton. Bill served in the United States Navy as a Yeoman on the USS Hornet. After his military service, he attended Portland State University, where he graduated at the top of his class in accounting, showcasing his remarkable intellect and strong work ethic.
Throughout his career, Bill worked for the Internal Revenue Service, served as the President of Warn Industries, was on the board of directors for several companies, and owned and operated Amcoat Pacific Coatings. Later in life, he remarried Judy Otika. Bill and Judy shared a wonderful marriage, and they enjoyed their retirement in Palm Desert, California, where they spent their time with friends, relaxation, eating pickles, cooking, golfing, and trips to their Big Bear Lake home.
Bill had a passion for hunting and fishing, and he was taught early on by the very best, Al Irwin. He was a true friend to the people he loved and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Spending time with his family brought him immense joy.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy Lofton, his first wife, Jeanine Lofton, his sister, Barbara Dahlgren, his sons, Steve Lofton and Rick Lofton, his daughter-in-law, Lea Lofton, his granddaughters, Tiana, Tera, Brittany, and Maxie, and seven great-grandchildren.
“Until we meet again, we will find peace in knowing that he is in the arms of the Lord and his mother.”
A celebration of life is planned at the Schooner Restaurant in Netarts, Oregon on June 7 at 11 a.m. for family and friends. Please feel free to attend.
Memorial Donations can be made to OHSU Layton Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease Center, 3303 S. Bond Ave #1, Portland, OR 97239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.