Wilford “Bill” Dean Rock died Oct. 10, 2021, in Cloverdale, Ore. after 96 years of a life well lived. Bill was born in Oretown, Ore. on July 31, 1925, to John and Evelyn Etzwiler Rock. He grew up on the family dairy farm originally homesteaded by his grandfather. Bill attended Oretown Primary School and Nestucca High School, graduating in 1943. During high school Bill was active in sports and FFA. He was elected vice-president of the Oregon FFA. Bill next attended Oregon State College (now Oregon State University). He joined Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, the Dairy Club and the dairy judging team. Bill graduated from OSC in 1950 with a BS in Agriculture. After graduating from OSC, Bill returned to Oretown and the dairy farm. Soon after he met Patricia “Pat” Mullin, a new teacher at Nestucca High. They married in 1954 and began 66 years together before Pat passed away in 2020. They started a family in 1955 with the birth of their son Randy, followed by daughters Amy and Betsy within the next few years. During this time, they expanded the farm operations by moving to a new property in Cloverdale where they raised their family. Bill was an active community member serving with the TCCA Board, the Tillamook County Fair Board, and a supporter of Bobcat athletics. He was also a 30-year member of the Nestucca Valley Lions Club. One of Bill’s pet projects that he is well-known for is “the Tree”, the 280-foot lighted outline of a Christmas tree erected each holiday season on the Oretown farm hill Bill was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Stanley, his wife Pat, son Randy and grandson Will Seymour. He is survived by his daughters Amy Seymour and her husband Rob, and Betsy Rock and her husband Alan Fudge; grandchildren John Seymour and his wife Kaylie, Van Fudge, Leith Seymour, Drummond Fudge and his partner Michaela Martens; great-grandchildren Lochlan Seymour and Emilia Seymour; sister Linda Bailey; and his nieces, nephews and cousins. Remembrances in Bill’s honor can be made to Nestucca athletics, the Oretown Cemetery Association or Heifer International. A celebration of life for both Bill and Pat Rock will be held in November. Details will be announced.
View the online version of our 2021-22 Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide here!
