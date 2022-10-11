Wendy Diane Scott (Linton)

Wendy was born Oct. 13th 1964, and passed away Sept. 10th 2022 at the age of 57. She is survived by her father Thomas Linton of Grand Ronde, brothers Marion Linton Sheridan, Dennis Linton and Kristufer Blair Grand Ronde, sisters Kathy Cawley Grand Ronde and Teresa Spittles Willamina, children Daniel Scott and Shawna Scott. Wendy was proceeded in death by mother Donna Linton and stepmother Debra Linton. There will be a celebration of life for her at her fathers house at 54005 sw Hebo rd. Grand Ronde on Oct. 15th at 1p.m. the family would like you to join them there.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.