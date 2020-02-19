Wendell Gene DenHartog of Tillamook was born Dec. 1, 1946 and died Jan. 30, 2020 at age 73. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. March 21 at St. Mary’s By the Sea Catholic Church in Rockway Beach.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Waud’s Funeral Home.
