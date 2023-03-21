Wanda Faye Kinkade

Wanda was born on Dec. 9, 1942 to Clon and Birdie Applegate in Hatchett Arkansas and passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023 in Forest Grove Or. at Brookdale Assisted Living with Loved ones by her side.
Wanda is survived by her son Russell Smith and brother Ray Applegate. 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Collum and husband Dean Kinkade.
Wanda and Dean owned and operated the Jordan Creek Inn restaurant where she enjoyed cooking and making new friends.
Wanting to improve herself she acquired her GED and started working at the Wells Fargo Bank as a teller and later was appointed bank manager.
Wanda loved being in a position of helping others. She started the Lady’s of the Elks as president with member number 1. She was also very active with Habitat for Humanities in raising money and operating the resale store.
Wanda had many hobbies. She loved gardening and landscaping. Her home was always a part of the Garden Club Tour. She Loved painting, beading, cooking and would often host lunches on her deck next to the Koi Fish pond.
There will be a celebration of life for Wanda by family members at a later time.
