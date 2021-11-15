Wally was born in June 1944 in Hays, Kan. to Walter W. and Elmira Opal Snyder John. He was the oldest of four children. At the age of 5, the family moved to Roseville, Calif., ;ater moving to a ranch in Loomis, Calif. He was in the first class to graduate from Del Oro High School in 1964. He was accepted to attend the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT to become an officer.
Wally spent 23 years in the Coast Guard; eight of those years were at sea. He started his career on an ice breaker in Antarctica, spending the remaining years at several ports from Alaska to southern California. After retirement Wally moved to Beaver, Or. to be closer to his mother, Opal John and his sister, Saundra White and family. While in Tillamook County he was activity involved in Master Gardeners and Outdoor School (Go-4, was his camp name). In 1995 Wally and Opal moved to Astoria, where he continued his love of gardening with the Clatsop Co. Master Gardeners. He also loved to go fishing, clamming, and camping with several friends from the academy.
Wally passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, due to COVID-related complications. He is survived by his sister Saundra White and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. He is predeceased in death by his baby brother, Steven William John, his sister, Judy Carol Evens, his mother, Opal John, his father, Walter John.
There is a celebration of life service planned for Wally on Nov. 20, 2021, 1 p.m. at Camp Merriweather Boy Scout Camp, Sandlake, Ore. Wally wanted to be buried at sea, the Coast Guard will preform this at a later date. His desire was that no matter what beach we visited, he would be there.
