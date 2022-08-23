Walter Richard Stoltenberg was born August 18, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa to Walter and Zola (Guffey)
Stoltenberg and passed away suddenly on August 15, 2022 in Nehalem, Oregon at the age of 75.
Rick married Margaret P. O’Meara on May 23, 1971 in Wasco, Oregon.
Rick worked for the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department for 28 years. He served as a Deputy Medical Examiner and was an Advanced Certified Police Officer in charge of Firearms Training.
Rick retired from Tillamook County and moved to Redmond, Oregon and went to work for Crook County as an Oregon Marine Safety and Law Enforcement Officer.
They recently moved back to Nehalem.
Rick enjoyed hunting with his dad and brother. He loved animals, especially our cats, and loved his chocolate, he was a chocoholic.
Rick is survived by his wife Margaret of 51 years, his mother Jo Stoltenberg of Nehalem, OR.,
His brother Jon (Jill) of Tualatin, OR., aunt Shirley Rafferty of Eagle Creek, OR., and his grandchildren Amanda (Zach) Stevens of Covington, WA., Jamie (Troy) Greenberg of Goleta, CA., and James Greenberg of Goleta, CA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road Suite 360 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.