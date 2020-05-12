Wallace Dean Alexander Senior passed away April 14th, 2020 with family around him. Wallace was born in Twin Falls Idaho August 1st, 1929. He was 90 years old.He served his country for 30 years & retired from the Air Force. Made his home in Tillamook in 1974.He was a member of the Masons, Elks, & Shriners.He is survived by his 7 children.Linda Rutland & husband Tony of Florida Carrol Reeves & husband Ronnie of Alabama Wallace Dean Alexander ll & wife Jane of Tillamook Diana Weber & husband Matt of TualatinSteven Alexander & wife Debbie of North BendVictoria Killian & husband Chuck of Alaska Monique Alexander Jenkins of Alabama Wallace also has 15 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren We will miss youGod BlessFamilies would like to thank hospice & 5 Rivers for supporting us @ the time of our loss.
Deceased's funeral arrangements A military service will be held @ a later date.
