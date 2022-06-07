Wallace Aloysius Faulhaber was born at home, in Mt. Angel, Oregon, June 21, 1923 to Joseph and Martha Faulhaber. He was the 2nd of six children. Wally passed quietly away on Jan. 9th, 2022.
Wally lived in Tillamook for the past 70 years, raising his family. Wally was drawn to the coast with a job logging up the Trask, and then worked at Diamond Lumber and Louisiana Pacific. He had a strong work ethic and had various side jobs to provide for his family throughout the years. In later years he operated a lawn care service, in which he mowed lawns for the community until he was 93. There were many chuckles down at Kimmel’s the day he came in to buy a new self-propelled lawn mower at 93.
Wally was actively involved with the Camp Fire Girls (volunteered to help build the Longhouse at Camp Makuala), the Eagles Lodge, and Senior Citizens.
He enjoyed music and loved dancing. His true passion was hunting and fishing. If you brought up in conversation hunting or fishing, he became an amazing story teller.
Later in life he would fish Cape Mears Lake every day except Sundays. His favorite thing to do was to share the fish he caught with everyone. He had a generous spirit.
Wally is survived by his four children, Timm Faulhaber (Ronda) of Nampa, ID, Cindy Miles(Dennis) of Tillamook, Deb Wilcox of Lincoln City, Gail Dubois (Phil) of Trout Lake, WA, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and one brand new great-great granddaughter. He is also survived by his loving sister, Mary Lou Vulysteke of Portland, Oregon. Sister in law Bonnie Faulhaber of Beaver Creek, OR. Wally is preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Patricia who passed away October 2021, his son Robert (Bob) and his daughter Janice (Jan) Cline.
We invite you to join our family in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 18th, at 1 p.m. held at the Tillamook Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
In honor of Wally, donations can be made out to the Senior Citizens Center in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.