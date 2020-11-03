Waldo Lyle Richardson was born Feb. 19, 1924 in Leavenworth, Wash. to Waldo and June (Chadwick) Richardson.
Lyle passed away Oct. 29, 2020 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 96.
Lyle grew up and attended school in Leavenworth and following graduation he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
After his Navy service, he met and married Crystal Ramona Mathena on April 27, 1947. They were married 51 years and had four sons.
In 1949 they moved to Tillamook where he owned and operated a log truck until his retirement.
Lyle enjoyed being in the kitchen, was a great cook and was always sharing recipes. He had a backyard garden well into his 90s.
Lyle is survived by his four sons, Byron (Linda), Alan, Randy (Michelle), and Bruce (Victoria).
Grandchildren Brian, Geoffrey (Jodi), Nathan (Melissa), Johnny, Ahkayneh, Rachel, Julianne, Brett, Brennan and Emma. Along with many great grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife Ramona Richardson.
A private family graveside service will be at Bay City IOOF Cemetery.
The family is grateful to Sue Dawson, Jodi Richardson, Bree Prince and the staff at the Griffin House. All of your help…has been deeply appreciated.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.